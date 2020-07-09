close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Transfers, postings

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued order for transfer and postings of the following officers. Afzal Ahmed, Deputy Superintendent (DS), was transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) District Jail Attock, Abid Ali Syed was transferred and posted as DS Family Rooms Central Jail, Mustafa Ahmed was transferred and posted as DS (J&D) District Jail Attock, Muhammad Imran Butt was transferred and posted as DS Executives at District Jail Sargodha and Muhammad Nasir was transferred and posted as DS (J&D) Jail Toba Tek Singh.

Latest News

More From Lahore