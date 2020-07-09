Transfers, postings

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued order for transfer and postings of the following officers. Afzal Ahmed, Deputy Superintendent (DS), was transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) District Jail Attock, Abid Ali Syed was transferred and posted as DS Family Rooms Central Jail, Mustafa Ahmed was transferred and posted as DS (J&D) District Jail Attock, Muhammad Imran Butt was transferred and posted as DS Executives at District Jail Sargodha and Muhammad Nasir was transferred and posted as DS (J&D) Jail Toba Tek Singh.