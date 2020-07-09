Arrangements for flood

RAHIMYAR KHAN: The District Emergence Officer Wednesday said arrangements are complete to cope with feared flood situation.

Talking to reporters, Dr Abdul Sattar Babar said Rescue-1122, PDMA and DDM are ready to offer help to affected people during any flood situation this year. He said as per instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, all departments concerned would fulfill their assigned duties. He said under the District Emergency Board, several meetings of the District Disaster Management Authority were held and important steps are taken. The canal and rescue officers visited the river embankments. District and tehsil inspection committees have been formed, he said.