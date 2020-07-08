Two dacoits killed in encounter

FAISALABAD: Two dacoits were killed during a police encounter in the area of Batala Colony police on Tuesday. Reportedly, two bandits on a motorcycle snatched cash and a mobile phone from a citizen at D-Type Colony and escaped from the scene. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and chased the outlaws. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, two dacoits were killed on the spot. The police also recovered looted money, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

Arrangements for monsoon reviewed: Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited different localities of the city to review the preparations of the Wasa for dealing with the emergency during the monsoon season.

The officers inspected the machinery and vehicles operating during the rainy season.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, the RPO and the DC went to Nisar Colony, Warispura and other areas and inspected the preparations of the Wasa and said that during the rainy season, all the machinery and vehicles of the Wasa should be operational and availability of all field staff should be ensured so that rainwater could be drained timely. They said that the rainwater should immediate be drained from low-lying areas and the public should be satisfied with the progress of the Wasa. They directed that cleaning and desalination campaign of sewer lines should complete before heavy rains and 100pc results should be made in this regard.

‘CPWB SEARCHING FAMILIES OF 15 CHILDREN’: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau are searching the families of 15 children residing there. The spokesman for the CPWB said that best education and training were being provided to the children. However, effort was underway to find the families of the children, he added.

He informed that Shan, son of Bashir, Qadeer, son of Rafiq, Ejaz, son of Mujahid, Kamran, son of Shaukat, Kalimullah, son of Saleemullah, Hamza, son of Younis, Amjad, son of Anwar, Zulqarnain, son of Fuji Munir, Bilal, son of Bashir, Irfan, son of Parvez, Sher Ali, son of Shahbaz, Kalu, son of Saleem, Ejaz, son of Riaz, Ali Raza, son of Ilyas, and Mohsin, son of Jamshed, were waiting their parents for the last one to five years.

2,376 SHOPS, 50 INDUSTRIES SEALED: As many as 2,376 shops and 50 industries had been sealed on the charge of violation of corona SOPs in the district during the last 34 days. It was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting at Commissioner Office held to review the matters relating to anti-corona measures. Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, the Pak Army officers and the Health Department representatives were also present.

The commissioner said that Rs 9.17 million fine was imposed on the shopkeepers for non-compliance of corona SOPs while challans tickets were issued to 53,482 vehicles and warning was issued to 7,657 vehicles on minor complaints. He told that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not implementation on smart lockdown. He said that all-out resources should be provided to the doctors given treatment to the corona patients.

UAF opens online undergraduate admissions: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced its undergraduate online admissions from July 10 to 25th. It was decided in a meeting of the Admission Committee chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at Syndicate Room. Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Director Admission Committee Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Controller Examination Dr Waseem Akram, Deans Dr Aslam Khan, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Asgher Bajwa, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Aslam Mirza; Director Graduate Studies Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Director IT Wasi Ahmad; Deputy Registrar Syed Qamar Bukhari, Awais and other notable attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was also decided that no admission test will be conducted for undergraduate programs except engineering. The test for the engineering programs will be held from August 8 to August 11. Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed the committee to ensure the foolproof arrangements for the admission process on modern pattern with transparency. He said that 40 percent weightage would be given to matriculations examination and 60 percent for intermediate part 1 for admission.

He said due to Covid-19 pandemic, the test will not be conducted for undergraduate. However, the applicants for engineering programs are supposed to appear for entrance test for which tangible measures were being taken keeping SOPs and modern trends in view. He said the applicants for postgraduate programs have to take the entrance tests also. He said the varsity was heading its ways to find world acclaimed ranking system and fruitful measures were being taken in this regards. He said amid the current scenario of Covid-19 online classes system is in full swing enabling the students to study at homes.