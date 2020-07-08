Man remanded for allegedly molesting daughter

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded a man in police custody for three days on the allegation of attempting to rape his own daughter.

Police presented the accused before the West district magistrate, contending that the man’s wife complained that he had been forcing himself on their 14-year-old daughter. The complainant said the girl kept mum “for almost one-and-a-half years due to the fear of shaming” but her molestation at the hands of the accused increased and one day

she filmed the assault as a proof.

The court directed police to appoint a female investigation officer for the case and sought a progress report on the next hearing. The case is registered under Sections 376 (punishment of rape) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or a shorter terms) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Pirabad police station.