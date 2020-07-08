The stories that things are not alright inside the PTI are shocking. Although it is agreed that the PTI has failed to fulfill almost all the promises made during the election campaign, yet it is disturbing to hear of the rifts within the PTI rank and file. This may finish PTi root and branch. The saddest part of the current rising political temperature is the attitude of various ministers. They are undermining their own as well as public interest.

Imran Khan must come out of myopia he is suffering from and face the reality, lest its too late for him. A welfare state, once his dream, needs full and dedicated input from present ruling leadership.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad