Chinese envoy thanks Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE:Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin has thanked PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif over his felicitation letter on the 99th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. In his letter to the PML-N leader, he said Shahbaz Sharif is an old friend of China and the Chinese people. He wished him well over his good wishes. The Consul General said the Communist Party always strives for good relations with all political parties of Pakistan and it was the need of the hour. Long Dingbin said they wanted to strengthen friendship between Pakistan and China in all walks of life.