Bhandara condemns stopping temple construction

Rawalpindi: Muslim Lea­gue (N) minority leader Isphanyar Bhandara, former MNA, raised his strong condemnation against stopping of the temple construction in Islamabad, says a press release.

Isphanyar Bhandara showed concern on the stopping of the temple construction in Islamabad. He said Quaid-e-Azam clearly stated in his historic speech of 11th august, 1947 that “You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of State.” Bhandara said that at the time of independence minorities were granted the freedom to practice their religion, we must not take away from them that right now. No matter what the circumstances are, we are with the Hindu community. He further stated that we cannot deprive the minorities of their religious right to practice. He requested the government to open the temples for the worship located near the Saidpur village and Rawal Dam, so the Hindus can perform their religious activities.