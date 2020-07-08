DRAP policy board gets six members

Islamabad: The Policy Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority has got six new expert members.

The appointment of mem­bers for two years comes after the approval of the federal cabinet. The members include Prof Dr Farhat Abbas from Balochistan, Prof Dr Fazli Nasir and Prof Dr Khalid Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salwa Ahsan and Prof Dr Masood Hameeda Khan from Sindh and Muhammad Shamoon from Punjab.