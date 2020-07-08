Two child pornographers arrested

Islamabad : Continuing countrywide crackdown on the mafia engaged in child pornography trade, the Child Pornography Cell (CPC), established by Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two racketeers accomplice in heinous activities of child pornography from Hyderabad and Karachi, the CCW sources said.

Child Pornography Cell has constituted on the direction of the Prime Minister, as cell working under Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to restrain the ugly trade of child molestation and child pornography. Following the establishment of this cell, a countrywide campaign is being launched against child pornographers.

Carrying out countrywide campaign against child pornographers, FIA Cyber Crime Wing and Child Pornography Cell arrested a culprit from Hyderabad following complaints of rising incidents of child pornography. Director Cyber Crime Wing FIA Waqar Chuhan said that a grand operation is being carrying out against elements involved in heinous activities of child molestation and child pornography.

During last two days five culprits have been held with sharing information of Interpol and international organizations working on elements involved in child pornography activities.

During a raid on tip of information, a main accused was arrested from Hyderabad who was mastermind of different rackets accomplice in child pornography internationally. Earlier, similar raids and crackdown was made in other cities of Pakistan including Faisalabad, Karachi and Gujranwala and three culprits were also arrested involved in those appalling activities.

Director Cyber Crime Wing Waqar Chuhan, who himself is supervising the operation, said when asked by this correspondent that a culprit was also arrested from Karachi named Faraz after taking information from Interpol Washington.

A special team of FIA Cyber Crime Wing was tasked including SI Khaliq, Duty Officer Shaham Hafiz and Shoaib Shahab. The detainee culprit Faraz was accomplice in child pornography activities internationally. FIA Cyber Crime Wing making crackdown to arrest other aides of these culprits.