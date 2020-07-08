PPS not being handed over to PSRA

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Public School and College (PPS), a semi-government educational institution established under 1979 Act, is not being handed over to the Private Schools Regularity Authority (PSRA).

Khaleeq-uz-Zaman, the principal of PPS, Tuesday said that the institution had launched online classes from sixth grade to intermediate for both boys and girls wings and efforts were underway to improve the academic standards of the institution.

He clarified that the Board of Governors had taken several decisions in its annual meeting held last week but had not discussed anything regarding its handing over to PSRA. He added that the PPSC had rendered exemplary services and had produced hundreds of talented students serving on important positions within the country and abroad.

Zaman maintained that parents and students had responded positively regarding launch of its own YouTube channel to save the precious time of the students as per the government policy.