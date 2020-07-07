Seven workers die of toxic gas in Chaman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAMAN: At least seven workers were killed on Monday after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning an underground tank. According to police, one worker fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground tank. Others rushed in to help him and also fell prey to the gas. Police confirmed that an emergency had been declared at the hospital where the workers were taken to as the rescue operation began.