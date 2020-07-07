close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
July 7, 2020

PPP calls for holding APC

National

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called for holding All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties. “The PPP would welcome holding of the postponed APC sometime this week to discuss the myriad political and economic issues facing the county and to chart a united course of action,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari while felicitating Opposition Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif on his recovery from coronavirus.

