Thief attempts suicide to avoid arrest

GUJRANWALA: An alleged thief attempted suicide by injuring himself with a blade to avoid arrest at Nowshera Virkan on Monday.

DSP Hashim Gujjar told media that on the application of a citizen Muhammad Ashfaq, a police party conducted a raid and recovered a stolen motorcycle from accused Hamza who was an addict also. On seeing the police, Hamza attempted suicide by injuring him with a sharp-edge blade. He was rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against him.

DACOITS CONTINUE LOOTING SPREE: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in different incidents here. Two robbers snatched Rs 67,000 from Ali Hamza at Peoples Colony and robbers stopped Afzal Humayun and looted cash from at Kot Ladha.

Two armed men entered the shop of Ali and looted cash and valuables while dacoits took away a motorcycle and cash from Tariq Mehmood at Ferozwala area while five dacoits entered the house of Muqaddas at Dhulley and decamped with cash and gold ornaments.

The motorcycles of Shamir and Shahbaz were stolen from Dhulley while thieves stole Rs 180,000 and gold jewelry from the house of Shahzad Aziz. The car of Affan Tufail was stolen from outside his house.