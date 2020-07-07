close
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020

Iran’s underground missile cities along Gulf coastline

World

July 7, 2020

DUBAI: Tehran has built underground “missile cities” along the Gulf coastline, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday, warning of a “nightmare for Iran’s enemies”. “Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly.

