Troubles of e-learning facing Pindiites

Islamabad:Amidst Coronavirus pandemic, the dispensation of formal education has been halted by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training by closing all the educational institutes of the country.

“The government has decided to give push to e-learning method. As the end of the pandemic is still not in sight, the motive is to save the education cycle from any disruption,” says Manzar Naqvi, from the education ministry.

“Recently, a tele-education channel was launched by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to keep the students associated with their education through dedicated lectures for class I to XII. This measure must be appreciated but the Moms of the kids are more interested in watching TV dramas than allowing kids to watch tele-education channel,” says Esa Zaidi, a student’s father.

“No attention is being given to poor students as their access to quality internet connection and the required hardware, such as smart phones, is actually limited. “How will I be able to buy Android phones for my three kids,” says Waqar Hasan, a manual worker. “I told the teacher that my sons won’t be available to attend classes. I have no job these days. Even if I had a job getting the costly phones and the Internet packs was next to impossible.”

“Our field needs special attention as online classes will not solve our problems. We are unable to learn and practice through online classes,” says Samar Hussain, a textile designing student.“Some experts have been hired to create educational content for students. Teachers connect with students who have smart phones in their family. The same educational is delivered to all students. Later, students give their feedback and related queries are answered by teachers. But one issue which is affecting online learning is mushrooming of fraud shops masquerading as teaching institutes and fleecing innocent students,” says Seerat Abbas.

Arbaz Jafri says: “Most of the challenges are related to our behaviors. The general suspicion of elders about using gadgets for education and learning purposes are unjustified. Similarly, lack of individual space at homes in joint family systems i.e. for families where parents and children both need to work and study from home respectively and the unfriendly atmosphere is a serious challenge.”

“Another important challenge is the lack of tolerance towards technical issues and expressing rage on frequent connectivity disruption, interruptions etc. The lack of awareness about digital learning ethics has worsened the situation,” says Asif Raza.

“Yet another set of challenges pertains to the government and the regulatory side. The government and regulatory bodies do not seem to be on the same page. For instance, the government ministry has issued notification for the closure of universities while the regulatory body is encouraging initiating online classes,” says Faraz Hussain.