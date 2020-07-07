1,664 beggars arrested last month

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi:On instructions of Chief Traffic Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, crackdown was held against professional beggars in Rawalpindi city during June and as many as 1,664 professional vagrants were arrested. A Special Anti-Beggar Squad has been established. During crackdown on professional beggars, as many as 1,664 beggars were arrested by Anti-Beggar Squad of Rawalpindi Traffic Police, which were shifted to lockups of different police stations of Rawalpindi.