Tue Jul 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

1,664 beggars arrested last month

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

Rawalpindi:On instructions of Chief Traffic Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, crackdown was held against professional beggars in Rawalpindi city during June and as many as 1,664 professional vagrants were arrested. A Special Anti-Beggar Squad has been established. During crackdown on professional beggars, as many as 1,664 beggars were arrested by Anti-Beggar Squad of Rawalpindi Traffic Police, which were shifted to lockups of different police stations of Rawalpindi.

