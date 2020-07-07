AFP’s online seminar concludes

ISLAMABAD: The three-day online seminar for the coaches and sports professionals titled “strength and conditioning” organised by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) concluded here Monday.

The coaches from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka benefitted from the seminar.

Four qualified Pakistani lecturers from World Athletics Rafique Ahmed, Talha Iftikhar, Tariq Mehmood Sidhu and Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum delivered lecturers on last day of the seminar. The last session was attended by around 300 participants.

Rajeev Bikram Shah, president of Nepal Athletic Association, chaired the session. He lauded efforts of the AFP for organising the seminar. Gen Palitha Fernando, president Athletic Association of Sri Lanka, paid a vote of thanks to the lecturers, participants and organisers.