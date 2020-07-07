close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
July 7, 2020

Petrol bomb

Newspost

 
July 7, 2020

The sudden and unexpected move to increase petroleum prices without giving any reason has played havoc with the lives of the downtrodden. The government could not address the serious issue of disappearance of petrol when prices were brought down and so no benefit was passed on to the public. It now appears that the government is supporting the mafia while totally ignoring the interests of the general public. The government must share the reasons behind the sudden hefty increase in petroleum prices, and should revert prices to the previous rates.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

