Sindh ministers asked to improve performance

KARACHI: Chairing a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the coup against the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by Gen Ziaul Haq on July 5, 1977. “July 5 will always be observed as Black Day in the political history of Pakistan because it was the day when a democratically-elected government was removed, martial law was imposed, political leaders and workers were arrested and tortured,” the CM said. Addressing the meeting, Murad added: “Look at the revenge of the history that Shaheed Bhutto is not only alive in the history but a source of inspiration, while General Zia has become a stigma on the political history of Pakistan.” The meeting paid rich tribute to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying he laid his life for the people. The CM, giving the message of the party leadership to his ministers and his advisers, urged them to improve their performance. “The party leadership wants the ministers and the advisers to perform better, resolve public problems, develop a close association with the people who feel to be isolated during these pandemic days and guide them how to lead a life with COVID-19, help them if they need,” he said.