AG discusses LHC order on POL products with NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General (AG) of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan held meeting with National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday to discuss Lahore High Court (LHC) Order dated 30.06.2020.

Attorney General briefed the NA Speaker about the observation of LHC on the petition regarding shortage of POL products and increase in their prices before the bench headed by Chief Justice Lahore High Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The observation suggested to Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan to discuss the court suggestion with the NA Speaker to constitute a committee of parliamentarians from the treasury and the opposition to hold a probe into the recent shortage of petrol in the country.

Asad Qaisar said that Parliament always holds the judiciary in high esteem and respect. “The Honourable High Court concern is pertinent keeping in view the problems faced by public at large,” he said.

He informed that a report had already been sought from standing committee of the National Assembly on Energy regarding shortage and rise in prices of petroleum products.

Referring to the role of NA, the Speaker said that the elected representatives take up the issues relating to their constituencies in the assembly. He said that the issue of shortage of POL products and the problems faced by public was raised in budget session of the National Assembly both by the government and opposition benches. He said that Parliament had in past played vital role and will keep on playing its role on public issues.

Referring to the constitution of parliamentary committee on COVID-19 pandemic and special committees on stranded Pakistanis abroad due to the pandemic, the problem faced by agriculture sector and issues of Balochistan, the Speaker said that these illustrate the seriousness of the Parliament towards issues of public importance.

Advisor to Speaker National Assembly in Constitutional and Legal Affairs Latif Yousafzai was also present during the meeting.