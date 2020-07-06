Five, including ‘target killers’, arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers have claimed that they have arrested five suspects, including target killers and dacoits.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers soldiers arrested a suspect, Muhammad Ashar, in the Kala Pul area with the help of intelligence reports and shifted him to the Rangers headquarters for interrogation.

On the information provided by the suspect, the Rangers raided a location in Lines Area and arrested two of his companions identified as Muhammad Arsalan and Asghar Khan. The arrested suspects were allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different parts of the city and were also wanted in murder cases.

On June 8, 2020, the suspects had allegedly attempted to rob Baba Khel Mart owner Sabir Khan in the Qasba Colony area and upon resistance they shot and killed him.

An FIR was lodged by the Pirabad Police Station and the suspects were identified through CCTV footage of the crime.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for initiation of legal proceedings.During another raid in District Central, the Rangers apprehended two suspects involved in target killings; however, one of their accomplices managed to escape the arrest and fled.

The suspects were identified as Syed Naeem Haider, alias Bara, and Muhammad Danish Iqbal, alias Hakla. On July 2, 2020, they had targeted a Pak Sarzameen Party worker, Asim Muhammad Khan, in Liaquatabad No 10 and an FIR of the murder was lodged at the Sharifabad police station.

After the killing, a special team of the paramilitary force was constituted which solved the blind murder case within 48 hours and arrested the suspects who were associated with a banned religious outfit. The arrested men were later handed over to the police.