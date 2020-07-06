Another 25 fall prey to coronavirus

As many as 25 more patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the province during last 24 hours, the CM said on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He added that the death toll due to the coronavirus infection had climbed to 1,526 in the province after the 25 deaths. Murad explained that 2,222 new cases of COVID-19 had also been detected when 10,705 tests were conducted and it constituted a 21 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 502,426 samples had been tested against which 94,528 cases diagnosed all over Sindh. The overall detection rate had been nine per cent, he said.

After the recent deaths, the mortality rate due to the viral disease stood at 1.6 per cent, the CM said. He added that another 777 patients of COVID had recovered, after which the number of cured patients had reached 53,165 that constituted a 56 per cent recovery rate.

He stated said that currently there were 39,837 patients of COVID-19 in Sindh, of whom 37,875 were in home isolation, 340 at the isolation centres and 1,622 at different hospitals. A total of 623 patients were in a critical state and 74 of them had been shifted onto the ventilators, he added.

Of the 2,222 new cases, Karachi had 770, of which 237 were from District East, 156 from District South, 126 from District Central, 113 from District Korangi, 72 from District Malir and 66 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Ghotki had 294 new cases, Sukkur 128, Kamber-Shahdadkot 80, Shaheed Benazirabad 75, Dadu 73, Khairpur 61, Badin 57, Tando Muhammad Khan 54, Sanghar 51, Kashmore 50, Hyderababd 50, Larkana 48, Mirpurkhas 37, Tando Allahyar 36, Khairpur 33, Jacobabad 15, Matiari 14, Naushehro Feroz 11, Jamshoro 11, Thatta six, Sujawal five and Umerkot had four new cases.

The CM remarked that the cases of local transmission were on the rise in Ghotki, Sukkur, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Khairpur and Badin districts. He directed the district administration of all the districts to take extraordinary measures to control the situation. “The rise in the cases is the result of disregard for the standard operation procedures,” he said.