Scorers, umpires continue to face financial problems

KARACHI: The barren cricket patch due to COVID-19 has augmented the problems of Pakistan’s jobless scorers and umpires who are fighting against poverty.

Well-placed sources told ‘The News’ that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave Rs10,000 each to scorers and ground staff and Rs15,000 each to umpires as a relief package after Ramadan. The players were given Rs25,000 each.

But sources said that it was not a sufficient amount which could help them maintain their life in this pressing time. The sources said that umpires and scorers were leading a good life when there were activities with each earning a modest amount, by delivering their services at competitions of various levels.

The sources said that the PCB should either help its affected manpower regularly by giving them reasonable amounts every month or offer them contracts so that they could lead a respectable life.

The sources said that the match fee of umpires and referees who officiated during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has been increased while the match fee of scorers has been decreased.

“In the previous season we had been given Rs10,000 per match during PSL and now for the 2020 PSL we have been given Rs6000 as match fee like the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. And after some deduction we got Rs5400 per match,” a scorer told ‘The News’, asking not to be named.

The scorers received their PSL-5 match fee after Ramadan along with the relief amount.

“Scoring is a tough job. If we make a slight mistake we are suspended. If we do such a tough job we should be properly facilitated,” a scorer said.

“There are many scorers and umpires who are experienced but are facing financial issues due to COVID-19 because they are jobless,” a scorer said.