People are talking about

— the fact that provincial governments are issuing SOP guidelines for markets selling sacrificial animals and how this is an exercise in futility because the general public has not followed SOP’s throughout the pandemic and is not likely to follow them now. People say authorities have failed to enforce SOP’s in most places, especially in the smaller towns and markets and people living in lockdown areas have been sneaking out through side alleys that were unknown to the guards.

— the news item that the city administration of Rawalpindi has allowed markets for sacrificial animals to be sold in sixteen locations within the city limits and how that does not bode well for the control of the virus. People say while some locations supposedly considered ‘safe,’ others like those on Adiala Road will certainly not be as this thoroughfare remains crowded for most of the day, so there is bound to be an increase in those who are infected.

— the consequences of making statements before analysing what the result will be after certain disclosures are made. People say the Minister of Aviation should have controlled his eagerness to reveal the ‘truth’ before blurting out the news that the national carrier has been using pilots with fake degrees, as his outburst has caused irreparable damage and loss to the carrier, while even pilots who have proper licenses are being viewed with suspicion.

— the manner in which the sexual harassment case reported in a prestigious school has been highlighted, with some measures taken to ensure such incidents do not occur. People say while this praiseworthy, it is sad that such incidents are only taken up when a well-known institution is involved, while cases in hundreds of ordinary schools are probably not reported for numerous reasons - like fear of reprisal; shame; the fact that girls are not encouraged to speak up and so on.

— the terrible accident that occurred at a railway crossing when a van carrying pilgrims was hit by a train, taking many lives, just because the driver was in a hurry and bypassed the gate. People say drivers of vans and buses should be thoroughly screened before they are allowed to drive public vehicles, as many of them take substances that allow them to work the long hours demanded by their employers, making them unreliable and reckless.

— the decision taken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ban a multiplayer game as per Lahore High Court orders. According to reports, it has been banned in a number of countries and most parents are happy because they felt the game has a detrimental effect on the personalities of children and promotes violence. People say this is a good step taken to remove detrimental content and no heed should be paid to lone voices who call it ‘against freedom of choice.’

— the reports in the media that while the monsoons are about to start, most of the drains around the country are blocked with refuse, especially plastic bags and how this is going to be another ‘battle’ to be fought as they overflow and cause flooding and the spread of disease. People say heavy rains have been predicted much in advance but provincial governments instead of taking action, are quibbling and indulging in petty politics. — I.H.