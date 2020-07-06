PPP condoles death of ex-minister

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party leadership has expressed profound grief over the death of former federal minister and party stalwart from Balochistan Dr Ayat Ullah Durrani. The PPP leadership prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. The PPP leaders lauded the services of Ayat Ullah Durrani for the party. Meanwhile, the party leadership in its message termed it a dark chapter in the history of the country when the elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was dismissed by a dictator.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, the PPP Punjab Central President, stated that the loss suffered by the country on July 5 was huge but Peoples Party was committed to democracy and rule of law. This is noteworthy that due to coronavirus, PPP did not hold any event in connection with the Black Day.