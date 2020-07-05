Bride among five of a family die in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Five members of a family, including a bride, were killed in an accident on the National Highway on Saturday.
Reportedly, marriage guests were returning home in a car when the vehicle driver fell asleep and the car collided with a truck. As a result, five persons, including bride Hina Bukhari, her father Hassan Bukhari and Hina’s sister-in-law, were killed on the spot while groom Farrukh, Rubina Bibi and Kainat Bibi were critically injured and rushed to a hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent to their native town Ahmadpur Sharqiya for burial.
Meanwhile, 60-year-old Sabiha Bibi and 25-year-old Faheem were killed while Razia Bibi, Zahid Hussain, Zara, Momina and Razia sustained injured when a rickshaw overturned after colliding with a wagon near Muslim Chowk.