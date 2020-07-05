South Punjab administrative officers have full powers: ACS

MULTAN: The administrative officers appointed by the government in South Punjab Secretariat have complete authority and administrative powers.

It was said by South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman while talking to journalists at Multan Circuit House on Saturday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had materialised his resolve and promise made with the people of the south Punjab in terms of setting up South Punjab Administrative Secretariat. The Punjab CM had given them the task of serving the people in the region and providing relief in all matters. He said that he would serve the people in the South Punjab region with commitment and dedication.

He said the establishment of the SPAS was a first step towards the creation of a separate province. He said that paperless technology would be introduced in the SPAS to save time and labour consumed in movement of files.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that it was decided first to appoint the special secretaries at the SPAS under the supervision of the Lahore secretaries. However, the Punjab government decided later to appoint fully empowered and autonomous secretaries, he informed. The officials of all provincial departments, secretaries and their offices would be shifted at the SPAS gradually, he told. All the important and public dealing departments were initially being shifted to the SPAS, which include education, health, water, agriculture, planning and development, finance, communication and works, he continued. Responding to a query, the ACS said that he would work two days in Multan, two days in Bahawalpur and one day in Dera Ghazi Khan. At least 33pc budget share had been allocated for the South Punjab, he disclosed.

The development schemes of districts would be prepared and finalised in the South Punjab, he maintained. These schemes would prepare and pass in the South Punjab, he told. This would expedite the process of development schemes, he said. Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the SPAS was being established in Multan and Bahawalpur under the instructions of the government but the SPAS would rotate in all divisional headquarters. The SPAS officials would be fully empowered and authourised in deciding matters and taking decisions in all matters, he assured.

He said that the survey was in progress in Multan and Bahawalpur for the establishment of the SPAS and marked places would be sent to the Punjab government soon for final approval. The secretaries, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries and section officers of respective departments would sit at the buildings of the respective offices, he added. Commissioner Shanul Haq and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak were also present.