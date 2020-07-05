Kite flying violations go unchecked

Rawalpindi: The enthusiasts are still often spotted flying kites in various areas of the city in sheer violation of the ban imposed by the Punjab government on this traditional festival.

Danyal Shah, a resident of Dhoke Khabba, said the kite flying is mostly witnessed on Friday in this area as the youngsters ‘enjoy’ this sport using deadly strings despite the fact that these have been taking lives of the innocent people. “I fail to understand how the parents allow their children to fly kites from their rooftops knowing that this practice is killing people and they may also face any such kind of horrible situation,” he said.