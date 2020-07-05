Sirajul Haq strongly opposes ‘minus one’ or ‘plus one’ practices

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over the rising political unrest in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the time has approached to shun the old bad practices of ‘minus-one’ or ‘plus one’, authorising in true sense the people of Pakistan to choose their leader through a fair democratic process.

Addressing the session of JI Executive Committee (Majlise Aamla) at Mansoora, he said that it was matter of great concern that despite passing of 73 years to the country’s independence it had yet to taste the smell of true democracy. He said although every government had paid least attention in strengthening the institutions and resolving the chronic issues of poverty and illiteracy, the present rulers broke all records of bad governance, he said, adding the inflation and unemployment touched the skies and economy was shifted to ventilator.

Sirajul Haq expressed concern over ceasefire violations by India at LoC targeting the civilian population, saying Modi government was bent upon damaging the peace of the region. He said Islamabad should immediately take up matter of Indian unprovoked shelling at international forums. He expressed regrets over Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, demanding the international community take notice of the worst human rights violation in the occupied area.