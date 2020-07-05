Misbah satisfied with players’ fitness

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq was excited to see cricketers’ fitness following three days of intense training sessions at Worcester, declaring that players did not give any impression of coming out of a long layoff.

In a video message from Worcester on Saturday, Misbah said it was really heartening to find cricketers in their usual best. “I am really happy to watch Pakistan cricketers in their usual flare and top form. What these players have shown during practice session and at nets was really encouraging. No one can say that these cricketers are coming out of a long layoff. Bowlers as well as fielders were seen in good rhythm and form. It is really an encouraging sign for the team’s chances in the forthcoming England Test series,” said the former captain.

He said that the management never expected such a healthy and encouraging response from players. “We thought that they might take some days to settle down. That did not turn out to be the case. All look sharp and in best touch right from the word go. We believe with more nets and practice matches, they will be in their top shape in weeks to come. We trained in two sessions where players were seen giving their heart out,” said Misbah.

On the forthcoming practice matches starting with a two-day outing today (Sunday), Misbah said that a group of five bowlers would be asked to bowl 90 overs a day. “Five bowlers will be picked to bowl 90 overs during the first day with other five requiring to bowl same number of overs on the second day. What we want is to give bowlers an opportunity to bowl long spells. Every batsman will be given opportunity to bat during these two days,” he added.

Commenting on the four-day practice matches, Misbah said that two sides would be formed in days to come for the matches. He said match practice was very important ahead of the Test series.

The head coach said the team think-tank had chalked out a plan for the next six months. “We have selected 29 players for the tour with a plan in mind and that is how to tackle the opposition and what role each player has to perform in red ball as well as in T20 cricket.”