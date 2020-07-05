close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
July 5, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar grieved

Lahore

July 5, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned poet, writer and columnist Nasir Zaidi. In his message, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

