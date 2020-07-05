CM Usman Buzdar grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned poet, writer and columnist Nasir Zaidi. In his message, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.