Corruption battle

The incumbent government has been struggling hard for elimination of corruption from society ever since it came to power and to fulfil their pre-poll slogan. But corruption is increasing with every passing day. High inflation and unemployment are major contributors forcing people to use unfair means to make their ends meet. Current inflation is around 9 percent, which does not match the existing salaries of the salaried class of Pakistan.

The government must take concrete steps to eradicate inflation and should provide jobs to the unemployed youth which is also one of the pre-poll slogans of the PTI government.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad