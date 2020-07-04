British woman jailed for terror plot

LONDON: A British Muslim convert was jailed for at least 14 years on Friday for plotting to blow up London´s St Paul´s Cathedral and then herself in a suicide attack on the London subway. Safiyya Shaikh, 37, confessed to plotting the attacks when she was arrested after making contact with an explosives expert who was a police informant. The heroin user, who converted to Islam in 2007, expressed no remorse as she was sentenced at London´s Old Bailey, gesturing to reporters using the Islamic State one-finger salute as she was led away. Prosecutors also disclosed details of a call she made to a friend from prison in which she said: “I didn´t get cold feet, yeah — I was ready to go through with it.”