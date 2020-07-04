France returns skulls of Algerians

ALGIERS: Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 resistance fighters decapitated during colonial France´s conquest of the North African country that had been lying in storage in a Paris museum. The return of the remains, viewed as war trophies by French colonial officers, comes amid a worldwide reexamination of the legacy of colonialism since the May 25 killing of 46-year-old African American George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged countries to make amends for “centuries of violence and discrimination”.