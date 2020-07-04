ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again failed to file supplementary reference in liquefied natural gas (LNG) case and sought time from the accountability court.

The Accountability Court, Islamabad on Friday resumed hearing of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that a supplementary reference is in the final phase as the anti-corruption watchdog has got its hand on some new relevant record of the LNG contracts in question, which is being examined. He said the NAB needs three to four weeks to finish the reference and file it in the court.

The accountability court judge strictly directed the anti-graft watchdog to file the reference till August 06 and adjourned the hearing.

Talking to media outside the court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said all the allegations against him are baseless and that the NAB is only being used to pressurise the politicians. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to run the country in smooth way.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was the minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.