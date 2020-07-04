Waqar impressed with physical fitness of players

LAHORE: Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis is impressed with the physical fitness of players although they are playing cricket after a gap of of three months.

Waqar in a PCB Podcast stated: “I am happy with the fitness of the cricketers. It was great to see the players in good shape. I hope they will play well in the series.”

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in Worcester, where it is preparing for the series against England in a bio-secure environment.

Waqar joined the team after reaching England from Australia. Waqar had left Lahore for Sydney after the PSL was postponed. Waqar could not come to Pakistan due to suspension of flight operations.

Waqar further stated that as soon as the CIVID-19 Tests of the cricketers in Worcester came negative, all the cricketers started training as they had not been able to go to the ground for three and a half months.

“We were in touch with players during the lockdown period. All look in great shape and I am hopeful that we will produce good results on the tour,” he said.

“The first hope is that COVID-19 will end and the situation will return to normal, but if the virus persists, the ICC may have to find another way to polish the ball,” he said.

Waqar agreed that it would take time to change the habits and get used to new playing conditions. “All our life, we’ve shined the ball will saliva. Now we have to change ourselves but it will take some time,” he said.