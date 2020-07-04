Nishtarabad Hospital to treat coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the government is utilising all resources to cope with coronavirus.

Briefing the media on Friday at the Itlaa Cell in the Civil Secretariat, he said that the coronavirus specialised hospital had been established at Nishatarabad in Peshawar where all health facilities including testing services would be provided to the public. “Initially Nishtarabad Hospital would have 58 beds including 17 high dependency units (HDU) and 5 ICU beds, oxygen facility with each bed while in the second phase the number of beds will be enhanced to 110,” he added. Further, he said, a total of 105 specialised staff which include pulmonologists, pathologists, psychologists and medical specialists will be posted in the hospital.

Ajmal Wazir stated that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate this state-of-the-art hospital soon. He added that the hospital has a coronavirus testing laboratory where Covid-19 tests would be conducted. The adviser said that KP government would provide 15,000 testing kits to Nishatarabad Hospital for conducting coronavirus tests. Ajmal Wazir paid tributes to the services of doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers, said that their services would be remembered forever. He added the KP government had enhanced the overall capacity of hospitals to ensure the protection of its people.

Ajmal Wazir said that a total of 5,500 beds had been reserved for Covid-19 patients of which 1,375 were equipped with oxygen facilities. Some 4,822 passengers had arrived through 29 flights at Bacha Khan International Airport from June 24 till July 1 while bodies of 20 Pakistanis had been brought back to the country via different flights.