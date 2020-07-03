Boy killed, eight others injured over minor issue

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy was killed and eight others sustained injuries over the culling of a pet dog at Chak 322/JB on Thursday. According to police, accused Ali, Riaz, Shan, Waseem and their accomplices attacked Pervez Akhtar, 45, Munawar Ahmad, 42, Muhammad Altaf, 40, Akhter Ali, 49, Zafar Iqbal, 58, Sameer Ahmed, 12, Hasnain Ali, 19, Aqib Mustafa, 21, and Arsalan Boota, 11, with firing and wooden sticks over the issue of the mulling of a pet dog.

Reportedly, the other day one youth of the accused was travelling on his motorcycle when he hit a pet dog of the victims and the dog died. As a result, the owners of the dog and the motorcyclist exchanged harsh words. On the day of incident, the motorcyclist along with his accomplices attacked the owners of the dog and inflicted bullet and wooden sticks injuries on them. All the injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where the doctors referred four of them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where Sameer died while condition of three others was also stated to be critical. When contacted, district police spokesperson Attaullah said police have arrested accused Ali Pervez, Riaz, Shan and Waseem.