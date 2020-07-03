MoU signed for youth empowerment

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme and the United Nations Population Fund here on Thursday to ensure cooperation for the betterment and empowerment of the youth.

The MoU was signed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, and Lena Musa on behalf of UNFPA.

Usman Dar said the implementation of measures taken for the betterment of the youth will be expedited in collaboration with UNFPA.

Lena Musa said the goal of this partnership and collaboration is to work for the betterment of the health and abilities of Pakistani youth.