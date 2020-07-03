Hot, humid forecast

Very hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the city as pre-monsoon currents have started to penetrate in the country.

Met officials said weak moist currents are also penetrating central and southern parts of the country. They predicted very hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Eastern Balochistan and Islamabad during night. Rainfall was recorded at Mirpur Khas 18, Mithi 08, Badin 07, Chor 05, Parachinar 05, Narowal 04 and Kalat 02. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Mohenjodaro where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 41.4°C and minimum was 29.6°C.