Cabinet approves interim wheat policy

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday chaired the 32nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office here, which approved the interim wheat policy 2020-21 for release of wheat to flour mills.

With the release of government wheat, the 20kg flour bag would be available at Rs850, instead of Rs1,050, in the market. The meeting decided to provide wheat to flour mills at the rate of Rs1,475 per 40kg and interim wheat policy would continue for two months.

The Food Department would provide the government wheat quota to functional flour mills only and the decision to release the government wheat to flour mills, two months earlier, was made to provide flour to people at an affordable rate while the interim policy would be strictly monitored.

The cabinet directed the food department to submit a targeted subsidy plan, adding that recommendations be submitted within 30 days.

One-year extension in the contract of DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir was given along with the approval of draft bill of an amendment to the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2014-15.

The meeting also approved constitution of search committee for appointment of vice-chancellor to the public sector universities working under the Higher Education Department Punjab, approved amendments to the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance, 2020 to ensure its effective implementation.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax Rules, 1958 and decided to table an Act in the Punjab Assembly for the establishment of the Time Institute in Multan.

The decisions made in the special meeting of cabinet standing committee for finance and development on 13 May, 2020 about budget and ADP 2020-21 were also endorsed by the cabinet, whereas the decisions made in the 26th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for legislation were endorsed as well.

Addressing the meeting, the CM asserted that the government was committed to providing relief to people despite economic crunch and vowed that the public welfare journey would be moved forward speedily.

The team was working hard and every necessary step would be taken for giving relief to citizens. The chief minister said that availability of oxygen in the hospitals would be ensured. He directed the health department to take necessary steps in this regard so that there could be no shortage of oxygen. Ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries attended the meeting.

MPs’ issues: Various Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Thursday and apprised him of problems of their constituencies. They included Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri, Chaudhry A Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghias-ud-Din, Azhar Abbas, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and others.

The chief minister assured them of resolving their issues and said the journey of public service would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He emphasised that the government would ensure that genuine issues of the elected representatives were resolved and no one would be allowed to create hurdles. Chief whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present.