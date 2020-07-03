This refers to the news story, ‘Sindh turns down withholding agent duty for motor vehicles’ (Jul 2). The prudent way for the federal government to respond to this highhandedness of the Sindh government is to withhold funds of the province’s share transferable by the federal government under the NFC Award.

This policy can also be used as a carrot and stick motivation mechanism to improve the appalling state of governance in the province.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi