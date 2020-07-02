PPP asks aviation minister to quit for inflicting huge loss to nation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar for disrupting Pakistan and rendering immense loss to the nation.

“The resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and initiation of a case against him for being a traitor who rendered such a huge loss to PIA,” said Secretary Information PPPP Dr Nafisa Shah, Senator Rubina Khalid, Palwasha Khan, Naz Baloch, Nazir Dhoki while addressing a press conference here Wednesday.

Dr Nafisa accused Prime Minister Imran Khan's cronies to hatching a conspiracy to sell national assets and buy themselves those assets on peanut price. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a compulsive liar and a hypocrite who call Osama Bin Laden a Shaheed but refuses to call Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a Shaheed,” she said.

She said the talk of minus one is being circulated by Imran Khan's own cabinet members. She said that the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has become controversial because he acts like a worker of PTI.

The PPP leader said that PIA is banned from Europe just because of the aviation minister whose own degree is fake. “Imran Khan and his ministers have destroyed economy because of their non-serious attitude,” she said.

She said that Imran Khan has no control over his cabinet. “Soon this selected government and its hypocrite prime minister will go packing,” she said.

Deputy Secretary Information Palwasha Khan said those who taunts others for coming accidental but they ran away with jumping the walls.