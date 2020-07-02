Cabinet approves increase in EOBI pension

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday approved an increase in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions for the elderly across Pakistan.

The approval came during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier had announced back on December 12, 2019, to increase the minimum pension from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500.

The EOBI Board had on February 21, 2020, approved the upward revision of Rs 2,000 in the pensions and it was to take effect from January 1, 2020.

However, the Cabinet the increase in pensions till April 14, 2020. While announcing the increment in the pension back in December, SAPM Zulfi Bukhari had vowed to increase the EOBI pension to Rs15,000 by the end of PTI government's first term.