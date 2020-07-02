close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

NAB Sukkur to file reference against PPP’s ex-law minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has decided to file an assets beyond means reference against PPP former law minister for Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjar. The NAB Sukkur has written a letter to chairman NAB seeking permission for the reference. It said that Lanjar has assets of Rs1 billion which is beyond his known income. He has failed to satisfy NAB officers about the sources of information for possessing these assets.

Latest News

More From Pakistan