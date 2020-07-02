tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said there is "no military solution" for Syria on Wednesday during a video conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts about the war-torn country.
"The Islamic republic believes the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political and not a military solution," Rouhani said in a televised opening address. "We continue to support the inter-Syrian dialogue and underline our determination to fight the terrorism of Daesh (the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group), al-Qaeda and other related groups."