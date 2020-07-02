TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said there is "no military solution" for Syria on Wednesday during a video conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts about the war-torn country.

"The Islamic republic believes the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political and not a military solution," Rouhani said in a televised opening address. "We continue to support the inter-Syrian dialogue and underline our determination to fight the terrorism of Daesh (the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group), al-Qaeda and other related groups."