OICCI elects new president

KARACHI: Haroon Rashid, CEO Shell Pakistan Limited, has been elected as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) with effect from July 1, 2020, a statement said on Wednesday.

Rashid replaced Shazad Dada, who resigned as the president of OICCI after resigning from Standard Chartered Bank and taking over as President of United Bank Limited.

Moreover, Irfan Siddiqui has been elected as the Vice President of the OICCI from July 1, 2020.

Irfan is the founding President/CEO of Meezan Bank Limited. He initiated the formation of Al-Meezan Investment Bank in 1997, which was converted into a full-fledged scheduled Islamic Commercial Bank in May 2002 – the first ever Islamic Commercial banking license given in Pakistan.