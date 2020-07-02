Incompetence forever

It seems that in Pakistan not only the higher levels of government fail to work for the people, the lower levels are equally complacent. For example, the Punjab government issues price lists of various essential items to ensure availability of necessities at reasonable prices. The idea sounds great, but is nothing more than a farce. The government fails in so many ways to implement the prices. I remember a long time back in the early eighties, the local governments in the country introducing ‘khidmat committees’ to control prices; they never were able to achieve what they were set for.

One thing that seems constant is the inability of our systems to work for the welfare of the people, whose misery tends to worsen by the day. The claims of our leaders – be they elected, selected or imposed – are mere slogans to befool the people for the selfish purposes of keeping a hold on power.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad