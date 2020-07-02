Two robbers killed

Islamabad : Two robbers were gunned down, another wounded and escaped from the scene when a young housemaster opened firing aiming at the brigands on wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The police authorities have decided to recommend the bold person for Civil Award for his daring act against the gangsters, a police officer said.

Three robbers equipped with firearms, hit a house of Khashif Riaz, 24, at Naugazi, Fateh Jang Road, falling in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station at about 1:30 a.m and stormed into a room, police said and added that Kashif Riaz was sleeping in the lawn keeping his loaded gun under his pillow, along with his family including mother, sisters and brothers, who woke up deduced the sensitivity of the situation, whipped out his gun and opened fire aiming at three robbers who were also carrying weapons. “Two of them fell down after receiving multiple bullets on different parts of their bodies but the third one fired at Kashif but he escaped narrowly,” the police, quoting Kashif’s statement said, adding, however, the gangster who received a bullet in the leg, managed to escape from the scene.

Kashif Riaz, later informed the area police who reached the scene and cordoned off the area but couldn’t get the injured bandit at large.

DSP (Golra Circle) Khalid Awan when contacted by this correspondent, said that two killed robbers have been identified as Anayatullah and Jahaizur Rehman belonging to Naushehra, KP.

The KP police have confirmed that the gang has criminal record and wanted to KP police in street crimes including armed dacoities and mugging.

The police have shifted the bodies to PIMS hospital for post-mortem.

A top police officer indicated that the authorities have decided to recommend the brave man to the government to honour him with Civil Award.