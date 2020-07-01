Nigar Johar promoted as first female Lt. General in Pak Army

ISLAMABAD: Major General Nigar Johar promoted as Lieutenant General becoming the first female officer of Pakistan Army to be promoted as three-star officer.

The officer has also been appointed as first female Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, the ISPR in a statement said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK, and is currently serving as Commandant Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointment as first Surgeon General, being the First Lady attaining such rank and position.

In a message to Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar the Speaker said that he was heartened to learn the news of her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General. He said that her promotion to Lieutenant General was a matter of pride not only for the women of District Swabi but also for women across the country. He said that the her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and the appointment of Pakistan Woman as Surgeon General is a reflection of the fact that Pakistani women are extremely talented and have demonstrated their skills and abilities in all walks of life.

The NA Speaker said that the present government believes in gender equality and has taken various steps on priority basis to empower women and provide them equal opportunities in all fields. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar in her future endeavours.